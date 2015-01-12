PARIS Nice are confident that Hatem Ben Arfa will be registered as one of their players despite a last-gap hiccup with the French federation, the club said on Monday.

French sports daily L'Equipe reported that the FFF had yet to register the France international because it was wondering whether he has already played for a maximum two clubs this season as per FIFA's regulations.

"Players may be registered with a maximum of three clubs during one season. During this period, the player is only eligible to play official matches for two clubs," FIFA regulations state.

Ben Arfa, whose transfer to Nice was announced by the French club this month, was loaned to Hull City until December by Newcastle United and it is unclear whether a game he took part in with Newcastle's development side is an official match.

Nice said the English FA confirmed to the French federation that the game in question was not official.

"This is a piece of information that legitimises the club's position, and that has been handed over to FIFA," Nice said in a statement.

Ben Arfa, 27, has scored two goals in 13 games for France and won his last cap in 2012.

