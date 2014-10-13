Portugal's Eliseu (L) challenges France's Karim Benzema (R) during their friendly soccer match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Karim Benzema is doubtful for France's away friendly against Armenia on Tuesday because of a minor foot injury, coach Didier Deschamps said.

"Nothing too bad, he will not train today," Deschamps told a news conference on Monday.

Deschamps added that in-form striker Andre-Pierre Gignac should have more game time.

"It is a given that Andre-Pierre Gignac will play more than against Portugal," he said.

Gignac replaced Benzema in the 90th minute in Les Bleus' 2-1 win over Portugal on Saturday at the Stade de France.

As Euro 2016 hosts, France qualified automatically for the tournament and will play only friendlies until the finals.

