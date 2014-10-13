Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
PARIS Karim Benzema is doubtful for France's away friendly against Armenia on Tuesday because of a minor foot injury, coach Didier Deschamps said.
"Nothing too bad, he will not train today," Deschamps told a news conference on Monday.
Deschamps added that in-form striker Andre-Pierre Gignac should have more game time.
"It is a given that Andre-Pierre Gignac will play more than against Portugal," he said.
Gignac replaced Benzema in the 90th minute in Les Bleus' 2-1 win over Portugal on Saturday at the Stade de France.
As Euro 2016 hosts, France qualified automatically for the tournament and will play only friendlies until the finals.
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.