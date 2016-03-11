Football Soccer - Real Madrid v Sporting Gijon - Spanish Liga BBVA - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - 17/01/16 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema gestures as he leaves after being injured. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

PARIS A court on Friday confirmed an easing of restrictions on the movements of Karim Benzema, the French striker at the centre of a sex tape blackmail investigation.

The Real Madrid striker is suspected of trying to blackmail fellow international Mathieu Valbuena over the sex tape. He denies any wrongdoing.

The Versailles court of appeal upheld a Feb. 18 magistrate's ruling that lifted a ban on Benzema meeting Valbuena.

Being allowed to meet Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Valbuena could, at least in theory, enable the two to play for the same team.

However, the French national soccer federation (FFF) has indicated that the 27-year-old, who has scored 27 goals in 81 appearances for his country, cannot play for Les Bleus until his legal position has been clarified.

"A first step has been made," said Benzema's lawyer Sylvain Cormier, who said he would prove the Real Madrid player innocent.

(Reporting by Sophie Louet, Writing by Andrew Callus, Editing by Angus MacSwan)