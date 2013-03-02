Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
MADRID France coach Didier Deschamps is hopeful Karim Benzema's court appearance on a speeding charge in Madrid can be switched from March 26, the same day as a World Cup qualifier at home to champions Spain.
The Real Madrid forward was clocked driving at 216kph on the outskirts of the Spanish capital in the early hours of February 3, more than twice the speed limit of 100kph.
The 25-year-old faces losing his licence as well as a possible fine, a period of community service or even a short prison sentence, according to Spanish law.
"Only that day was available?" Deschamps asked in an interview with Spanish television on the sidelines of Saturday's La Liga clash between Real and Barcelona at the Bernabeu.
"I hope we can find a solution because he is a very important player for us," he added as Real won 2-1.
Spain and France are level on seven points at the top of Group I ahead of the game at the Stade de France in Paris.
Spanish courts typically allow appearances to be rearranged if defendants can provide a valid personal or professional reason.
(Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo in Madrid, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.