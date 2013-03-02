France's coach Didier Deschamps watches his players during their international friendly soccer match against Germany at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MADRID France coach Didier Deschamps is hopeful Karim Benzema's court appearance on a speeding charge in Madrid can be switched from March 26, the same day as a World Cup qualifier at home to champions Spain.

The Real Madrid forward was clocked driving at 216kph on the outskirts of the Spanish capital in the early hours of February 3, more than twice the speed limit of 100kph.

The 25-year-old faces losing his licence as well as a possible fine, a period of community service or even a short prison sentence, according to Spanish law.

"Only that day was available?" Deschamps asked in an interview with Spanish television on the sidelines of Saturday's La Liga clash between Real and Barcelona at the Bernabeu.

"I hope we can find a solution because he is a very important player for us," he added as Real won 2-1.

Spain and France are level on seven points at the top of Group I ahead of the game at the Stade de France in Paris.

Spanish courts typically allow appearances to be rearranged if defendants can provide a valid personal or professional reason.

