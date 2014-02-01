Fulham's Dimitar Berbatov celebrates scoring against Queens Park Rangers during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage, London, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

John Heitinga of the Netherlands soccer team is pictured during their friendly soccer match against Bulgaria in Amsterdam May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Tottenham Hotspur's Lewis Holtby (L) challenges Hull City's Tom Huddlestone during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Olympiakos' Kostas Mitroglou celebrates after scoring a second goal during a Champions League soccer match at Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

LONDON Fulham signed Greece striker Kostas Mitroglou from Olympiakos Piraeus for an undisclosed fee on transfer deadline day on Friday and allowed Dimitar Berbatov to join Monaco on loan.

The Londoners also brought in Germany midfielder Lewis Holtby on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and Dutch international defender John Heitinga from Everton while Switzerland centre back Philippe Senderos moved to Valencia on a permanent deal.

"The club is delighted to confirm the signing of Mitroglou," the Premier League's second-bottom team said on their website.

The Greek, known to Olympiakos fans as 'Mitrogoal' and 'Pistolero' (The Gunslinger), was with the Athens club for seven years and has given up the prospect of a Champions League tie against Manchester United next month to move to London.

"It was an amazing offer both for Kostas and the club and we wish him all the best in his career," said Olympiakos coach Michel. "We expected to lose him at some point because of the great season he has had so far this year but not so soon."

Mitroglou signed a contract extension a month ago that committed him to Olympiakos until 2017.

He became the first Greek to bag a Champions League hat-trick with a treble at Anderlecht in October and has scored 21 goals in 23 appearances for club and country this season.

BERBATOV LOAN

The 33-year-old former Bulgaria international Berbatov, who has scored four times in 18 league games this season for Fulham, has joined Ligue 1 title challengers Monaco to cover for their Colombia striker Radamel Falcao's long-term injury absence.

Holtby, 23, has moved to Fulham on loan for the rest of the season. He joined Spurs from Schalke 04 a year ago but was unable to establish a regular first-team place.

Holtby scored his only league goal with a spectacular long-range strike at Craven Cottage when Spurs won 2-1 at Fulham last month.

Heitinga has moved to Craven Cottage initially until the end of the season. The 30-year-old, who joined Everton in 2009 from Atletico Madrid, chose Fulham "because the feeling was good".

"The main thing is to keep Fulham in the league and hopefully the boys will start with a win against Southampton," he said of Saturday's home game.

Fulham, who are 19th and in the relegation zone in the Premier League, also said Northern Ireland defender Aaron Hughes had joined Championship (second tier) club Queens Park Rangers.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, Graham Wood and Justin Palmer, editing by Tony Jimenez and Ken Ferris)