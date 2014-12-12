Monaco's Dimitar Berbatov attends a training session on the eve of their Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen at Louis II stadium in Monaco September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS Monaco striker Dimitar Berbatov is nursing a muscle injury and will miss Sunday's Ligue 1 clash against leaders Olympique de Marseille, the principality club said on Friday.

Monaco did not elaborate on the length of the absence of the Bulgarian forward, who picked up the injury in Tuesday's 2-0 home win over Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League.

Monaco are seventh in the league with 26 points from 17 games, 12 behind Marseille.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)