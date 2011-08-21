PARIS Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has attracted interest from Paris Saint Germain but manager Alex Ferguson does not want the Bulgarian to leave the English champions.

"I had Ferguson on the phone but he told me that he was counting on Berbatov and that he was not for sale," PSG sporting director Leonardo told www.francefootball.fr after Sunday's 2-1 win over Valenciennes.

Berbatov lost his first-team spot to Javier Hernandez last term and has been overlooked in favour of youngster Danny Welbeck this season with Mexican Hernandez injured.

Under-achieving PSG were bought by wealthy Qatari investors in May and have embarked on a huge spending spree in a bid for titles in France and Europe.

