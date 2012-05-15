PARIS Police are to probe suspect betting patterns on a Ligue 2 game between RC Lens and Istres last Friday, the public prosecutor said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm a preliminary investigation has been opened into the game between Lens and Istres," a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor said without elaborating.

Strugglers Lens won the game 1-0 on May 11, preserving their Ligue 2 status.

(Reporting by Pascal Lietout; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)