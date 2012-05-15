Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
PARIS Police are to probe suspect betting patterns on a Ligue 2 game between RC Lens and Istres last Friday, the public prosecutor said on Tuesday.
"I can confirm a preliminary investigation has been opened into the game between Lens and Istres," a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor said without elaborating.
Strugglers Lens won the game 1-0 on May 11, preserving their Ligue 2 status.
LONDON Jose Mourinho wants to see more of his Manchester United players scoring goals to take some of the burden off striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club pushes for a top-four finish.
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.