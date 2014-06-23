Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
PARIS Eighty-seven professional soccer players are to be investigated for betting on games sanctioned by the French League (LFP), the governing body said on Monday.
"In application of articles 124 of the FFF (French federation) regulations and 407 of the LFP regulations, the Disciplinary Committee will investigate 87 players from professional clubs who have failed to abide by the betting ban on LFP sanctioned games," the LFP said in a statement.
The LFP added, however, that there was no suspicion of any match-fixing.
Professional soccer players have been barred from betting on LFP matches since Feb. 1, 2012.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.