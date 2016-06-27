PARIS Factbox on coach Laurent Blanc who left French Ligue 1 club Paris St Germain on Monday.

Born on Nov. 19, 1965 in Ales, France, the 50-year-old Blanc was a majestic sweeper and captain in his playing days and enjoyed early success in his managerial career.

* PLAYING CAREER

- Capped 97 times by France, Blanc had a glittering career at domestic and international level, notably winning the 1998 World Cup and the European Championship two years later.

- After starting life as a midfielder with Montpellier, Blanc switched to defence and had spells with Barcelona, Olympique Marseille, Inter Milan and Manchester United, where he won the Premier League in his final season as a player in 2003.

- Earned the nickname "The President" when he was playing for Olympique de Marseille for his ability to marshal a team.

* COACHING DEBUT

- Blanc's managerial career began in June 2007 at Girondins Bordeaux, where he replaced Brazilian Ricardo. He led them to second place and won the Manager of the Year award.

- Victory in the final 11 games of the 2008/09 season helped Bordeaux claim the Ligue 1 title and set a French record for consecutive wins. They also won the League Cup that season.

- Bordeaux reached the Champions League quarter-finals the next season after topping their group ahead of Bayern Munich and Juventus, but Blanc left a mixed impression after they lost an eight-point mid-season Ligue 1 lead to finish sixth.

* LEADING FRANCE

- Blanc succeeded Raymond Domenech as France coach in the wake of a disastrous 2010 World Cup, with the goal of qualifying for Euro 2012 and restoring the national team's image which had been tainted when the players refused to train in protest at the dismissal from the squad of Nicolas Anelka in South Africa.

- Under Blanc, Les Bleus recorded their third best series of results ever, playing 25 consecutive matches without defeat. But they failed to raise their game at the Euros and lost 2-0 to eventual champions Spain in the quarter-finals.

- The squad was again beset by off-field problems prompting questions about Blanc's ability to manage strong characters. Blanc's contract was not renewed.

* APPOINTMENT AT PSG

- After a year out of football, Blanc was appointed PSG coach in 2013.

- In his first season, he led PSG to a domestic double, winning the French Cup and Ligue 1 title.

- In 2015 and 2016, he steered PSG to two consecutive domestic trebles (Ligue 1, French Cup and League Cup).

- But a fourth consecutive Champions League quarter-final exit, at the hands of Manchester City, cost him his job.

