Girondins de Bordeaux forward Jeremy Menez has undergone surgery after losing part of his right ear in a pre-season friendly against FC Lorient on Wednesday, three days after joining the French side from Italian club AC Milan.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury when he was accidentally caught on the right side of his head by Lorient midfielder Didier Ndong 15 minutes into the contest.

"Jeremy was operated on under local anaesthesia on Wednesday night to sew up his ear," Bordeaux said in a statement.

"The (length of recovery time) for Jeremy will be dependent on the healing (process). We wish a speedy recovery to our player and we hope to see him back soon."

Bordeaux, who finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season, will begin their new campaign when they host St Etienne on Aug. 13.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)