Spurs keen to put Liverpool's title ambitions to bed - Kane
Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
Girondins Bordeaux are interested in re-signing former striker Marouane Chamakh from Arsenal but have not been able to make contact with either club or player, Bordeaux president Jean-Louis Triaud said on Tuesday.
"In the last two months I have been leaving messages with Marouane. I also left messages with (Arsenal manager) Arsene Wenger but I got no answer," Jean-Louis Triaud was quoted as saying by local radio Gold FM.
Chamakh left Bordeaux in 2010 to join Arsenal after helping the club, where he started his professional career, win the French title in 2009.
Chamakh scored seven goals from 29 Premier League appearances last season but has made just one league start so far this term.
"His silence shows probably that he still hopes he will make it at Arsenal," said Triaud.
(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Alastair Cook said his decision to relinquish the England captaincy will allow a 'new voice' to help an exciting young England team reach its potential, although he plans to contribute by scoring runs.
Newly arrived striker Gabriel Jesus will bring the best out of Sergio Aguero at Manchester City and inject "healthy competition" into the squad, says defender Pablo Zabaleta.