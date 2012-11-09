Yoan Gouffran (L) of Girondins Bordeaux celebrates with Ludovic Obraniak after Obraniak scored against Lille, during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Chaban Delmas stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BORDEAUX Girondins Bordeaux could visit Lorient on Sunday without key striker Yoan Gouffran and playmaker Ludovic Obraniak, a duo who have scored more than 50 percent of their league goals so far this season.

"It is 50/50," coach Francis Gillot told a news conference on Friday. "We'll decide tomorrow after a last test."

Gouffran has a painful knee and decided not to take part in the Europa League win against Portuguese side Maritimo on Thursday after struggling in the warm-up.

Obraniak, who has helped Bordeaux to seventh, is suffering a thigh injury.

(Reporting by Claude Canellas; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing Mark Meadows)