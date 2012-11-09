Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
BORDEAUX Girondins Bordeaux could visit Lorient on Sunday without key striker Yoan Gouffran and playmaker Ludovic Obraniak, a duo who have scored more than 50 percent of their league goals so far this season.
"It is 50/50," coach Francis Gillot told a news conference on Friday. "We'll decide tomorrow after a last test."
Gouffran has a painful knee and decided not to take part in the Europa League win against Portuguese side Maritimo on Thursday after struggling in the warm-up.
Obraniak, who has helped Bordeaux to seventh, is suffering a thigh injury.
(Reporting by Claude Canellas; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing Mark Meadows)
SYDNEY Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
LONDON Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could continue in management for four more years and his preference is to stay at the north London club, the Frenchman was quoted as saying by British media on Saturday.