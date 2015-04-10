PARIS Paris St Germain and Olympique de Marseille will not talk to Canal Plus until the end of the season after footage from the TV channel was used by the French League to suspend Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Dimitri Payet.

The LFP disciplinary committee used Canal Plus footage against PSG striker Ibrahimovic and Marseille forward Payet who were suspended on Thursday for four and two games respectively for using abusive language against referees last month.

"In order to avoid any other misunderstanding and to preserve the interest and the regularity of the championship with seven matches left, officials from Olympique de Marseille/Paris St Germain have decided not to make any public statements to the journalists and in front of the cameras of the Canal Plus group until May 30," a joint-statement from the clubs read.

"This measure will apply whatever the places and the circumstances (interviews, news conferences etc) to their players and their staff who are under big pressure because of the stakes of the season ending.

"The number of cameras and microphones of the Canal Plus group channels, which surround the team(s) in all circumstances... lead us to adopt this cautious approach."

Canal Plus is one of the two channels, with BeIN Sport, to broadcast the French Ligue 1.

PSG lead the standings with 62 points from 31 games, five points ahead of third-placed Marseille.

