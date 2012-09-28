Sharapova deserves second chance, says Becker
MONACO Boris Becker believes Maria Sharapova has paid her dues and deserves a second chance when she returns to tennis in April at the end of her 15-month doping ban.
PARIS A French judge has ruled that there are no grounds to prosecute Brazilian striker Brandao, who was under investigation for alleged rape, a judicial source said on Friday.
St Etienne forward Brandao, then an Olympique Marseille player, had been accused by a 23-year old woman of raping her at a motorway rest area in Aix-en-Provence in March 2011.
"I am waiting to receive the reasoned decision to decide whether we appeal," Emmanuel Molina, the alleged victim's lawyer, told Reuters.
Brandao had been loaned to Brazil's Cruzeiro and then to Gremio last year before coming back to Marseille in January.
He was transferred to St Etienne during the close season.
Gary Cahill believes the Premier League title is now within Chelsea's reach but warned his team mates against complacency after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley at the weekend.
MONACO Doping concerns have "challenged", if not "tarnished", cycling, British great Chris Hoy said on Tuesday, but he is confident a new generation, possibly including his own son, will not be discouraged from taking to the saddle.