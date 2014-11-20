PARIS Bastia striker Brandao's six-month ban for his post-match headbutt on Paris St Germain's Thiago Motta was confirmed on Thursday after the French federation rejected the Brazilian's appeal, the Ligue 1 club said.

"The Appeal Commission of the French Football Federation has confirmed today the sanction inflicted to Brandao by the French Professional League's discipline commission," Bastia said in a statement.

"The Brazilian forward remains suspended until February 2015."

Security camera footage broadcast on French television after the game in August, and replayed repeatedly in the days afterwards, showed Brandao standing near the middle of the corridor outside the changing rooms at the Parc des Princes in Paris after the Corsicans' 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Ligue 1 champions.

Facing the camera as Thiago Motta strides into view, Brandao, who was replaced during the game after picking up a yellow card, calmly takes two steps forward before leaning in to make contact with the Italy international's face. He then turns and runs away with Thiago Motta in pursuit.

It is the second time in two seasons that the former Olympique de Marseille player has been suspended for foul play. He also received a three-match ban last season for elbowing another PSG player, Yohan Cabaye.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)