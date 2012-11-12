France's national soccer team players Clement Chantome (C) challenges the ball with Gael Clichy (R) as Moussa Sissoko (L) looks on during a training session at Clairefontaine, near Paris, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Gael Clichy has pulled out injured of Wednesday's friendly international against Italy in Parma and has been replaced in the France squad by the uncapped Benoit Tremoulinas, the French federation (FFF) said on Monday.

The FFF said on their website (www.fff.fr) that fullback Clichy had picked up a lower back injury in Manchester City's 2-1 Premier League win against Tottenham at the weekend.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)