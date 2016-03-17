PARIS Bayern Munich's on-loan forward Kingsley Coman was named in Didier Deschamps' France squad on Thursday, after his goal helped knock parent club Juventus out of the Champions League.

France play friendlies against the Netherlands on March 25 and Russia four days later.

"I believe in his potential," France coach Deschamps said of the 19-year-old Coman, who made his international debut against Germany in November. "When he plays, he's very successful.

"He can play on both flanks, and I believe in him."

Juventus loaned Coman to Bayern at the beginning of the season, and he came on as a 60th-minute substitute against his parent club in Wednesday's last-16 second leg tie in Munich.

It proved a pivotal switch as Coman provided the assist for Thomas Mueller's 91st-minute equaliser as Bayern fought back from 2-0 in the last 20 minutes to level the match at 2-2 and the tie at 4-4.

Thiago Alcantara fired Bayern into the lead in extra time, before Coman made sure of victory when he dribbled from inside his own half and curled a left-footed effort past Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

The forward later described the match as his "most beautiful" game with Bayern, and was praised by his former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"He put in a good performance and scored when we gave away too much space," Allegri told reporters.

"He has developed a lot. Germany suits him because he gets more space there to showcase his qualities."

Coman has made a decisive contribution in Bayern's run to the Champions League quarter-finals with two goals and five assists, and his impact has helped the German side cope with the waning influence of ageing wide men Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Toby Davis)