Helena Costa (L), the newly-name soccer coach for French club Clermont Foot Auvergne 63, holds her new jersey with the Claude Michy, the club president, during a news conference at the stadium in Clermont-Ferrand May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

PARIS Helena Costa, the first woman to be appointed coach of a men's team in the top two divisions of European soccer, has quit before taking charge of French club Clermont.

"Helena Costa has decided not to keep her commitments to Clermont and she will therefore not be the club's coach next season," the Ligue 2 club's president, Claude Michy, said in a statement on Monday.

"This is a sudden and disappointing decision."

Portuguese Costa, 36, had previously coached the Iran women's national team and scouted for Scottish Premier League club Celtic.

