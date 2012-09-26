PARIS Monaco's fine start to the season continued when the Ligue 2 side beat top-flight Valenciennes 4-2 after extra time to reach the last 16 of the French League Cup on Wednesday.

The Ligue 2 leaders, relegated from Ligue 1 in 2011, powered through after recovering from a disastrous start thanks to Ibrahima Toure's double.

Valenciennes looked to be cruising to a straightforward win after Gael Danic and an Andreas Wolf own goal put them 2-0 up after 32 minutes.

But Senegalese striker Ibrahima Toure, who has scored nine goals in eight Ligue 2 games this season, pulled one back in the 35th minute with a close-range header.

Yannick Ferraira Carrasco equalised with a penalty on the stroke of halftime.

Lucas Ocampos added a third after being set up by Toure 14 minutes into the first half of extra time before Toure sealed the win in the last minute.

Ligue 2 side Arles Avignon also advanced with a 2-1 home win over AC Ajaccio.

