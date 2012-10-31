Paris St Germain players celebrate at the end of their team's French Ligue Cup match against Olympique Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Paris St Germain's Javier Pastore (C) challenges Olympique Marseille's Benoit Cheyrou (L) and Charles Kabore during their French Ligue Cup match at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Paris St Germain's Thiago Silva (2nd,R) celebrates after scoring a penalty with teammates including Guillaume Hoarau (C) during their team's French Ligue Cup match against Olympique Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Paris St Germain's Thiago Silva (R) scores a penalty during his team's French Ligue Cup match against Olympique Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Paris St Germain's domestic dominance continued on Wednesday when the Qatar-backed club qualified for the League Cup quarter-finals by knocking out holders Olympique Marseille with a 2-0 win at the Parc des Princes.

Thiago Silva converted a spot kick after OM were reduced to 10 men before the break and Jeremy Menez wrapped it up in the second half as PSG smoothly advanced with striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic being rested.

Carlo Ancelotti's side took full advantage after Marseille defender Rod Fanni was shown a straight red card in the 28th minute for a foul on Menez in the box.

Thiago Silva converted the resulting penalty by wrong footing Steve Mandanda and OM, who won the last three editions of the competition, barely bothered the hosts.

Menez made it 2-0 five minutes into the second half, firing home from close range after collecting a brilliant Javier Pastore through-ball.

Marseille had a chance to reduce the arrears in the closing stages but Benoit Cheyrou's low free kick from 30 metres smashed against Nicolas Douchez's left post.

PSG were joined in the last eight by Montpellier and Nice on Wednesday.

French champions Montpellier needed just a Jonathan Tinhan goal on the hour to prevail 1-0 at home to Girondins Bordeaux, who failed to level the match after Cyril Jeunechamps was sent off for the hosts eight minutes from time.

Olympique Lyon were knocked out 3-1 at Nice, conceding three goals in the opening 15 minutes.

Bafetimbi Gomis cancelled out Valentin Eysseric's opener, only for Mahamane Traore and Renato Civelli to score for Nice in the ninth and 15th minutes respectively after some awful defending by the visitors.

The Bastia v AJ Auxerre game was called off because of bad weather, with the French League having yet to set another date.

On Tuesday, St Etienne, Troyes, Stade Rennes and Lille went through.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)