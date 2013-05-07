London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
PARIS A French Cup semi-final scheduled for Tuesday between Troyes and Girondins Bordeaux has been postponed due to the risk of flooding in the region, the French football federation has confirmed.
Troyes is situated in the Aube department, one of three in the Champagne-Ardenne region in north-central France issued with a weather warning by the national meteorological service on Tuesday.
The rearranged fixture would be played on May 14, the French federation added.
The other semi-final between Evian Thonon Gaillard and Lorient is expected to go ahead as scheduled on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.