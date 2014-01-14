Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
PARIS Paris St Germain's Javier Pastore played chief tormentor as late goals by Adrien Rabiot and Blaise Matuidi gave the capital club a 3-1 win at Girondins Bordeaux and a League Cup semi-final spot on Tuesday.
The Ligue 1 leaders, who are also through to the last 32 of the French Cup, went ahead courtesy of Pastore's first-half strike only for Andre Poko to equalise in the second period.
But fellow midfielders Rabiot and Matuidi found the back of the net in the 85th and 88th minutes respectively to see PSG through with Pastore putting in a man-of-the-match performance.
PSG, who started with centre back Alex and forwards Ezequiel Lavezzi and Edinson Cavani on the bench, relied on Pastore's talents to subdue a solid Bordeaux team.
Argentina international Pastore, who has only shown glimpses of his brilliant best since joining from Palermo in 2011, scored from close range on the stroke of halftime after being set up by Lucas.
Poko levelled three minutes into the second half after stealing the ball off Rabiot, who made amends by firing home after collecting Pastore's brilliant lobbed pass.
The irrepressible Pastore also started the move for the third goal, which was scored by Matuidi from point-blank range from substitute Cavani's pass.
On Wednesday, Nantes welcome Nice, second tier Troyes host Evian Thonon Gaillard and Olympique Marseille visit Olympique Lyon in their quarter-final ties.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
NEW DELHI Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
Second seed Angelique Kerber put on a determined display to rally past France's Pauline Parmentier 7-5 3-6 7-5 in the scorching desert heat to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.