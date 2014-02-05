Olympique Lyon's Bafetimbi Gomis (L) challenges Troyes' Matthieu Saunier during their French League Cup semi-final soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Olympique Lyon's Mehdi Zeffane (L) challenges Benjamin Nivet of Troyes during their French League Cup semi-final soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS Olympique Lyon will play Paris St Germain in the French League Cup final after they beat second-division side Troyes 2-1 at home on Wednesday.

Alexandre Lacazette, who started in an unfamiliar playmaker role in the absence of midfielders Clement Grenier and Yoann Gourcuff, opened the scoring in the 16th minute from Mehdi Zeffane's low cross.

Bafetimbi Gomis made it 2-0 from close range 11 minutes later before midfielder Xavier Thiago brought his side back into the match.

He reduced the deficit on 35 minutes following a corner kick, but Troyes never came close to grabbing an equaliser.

Lyon will face Ligue 1 leaders PSG on April 19 at the Stade de France where both sides will be making their fifth appearance in the final.

Lyon have lifted the trophy once in 2001 while PSG have won three League Cups.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Toby Davis)