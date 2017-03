Stade Rennais Vincent Pajot (L) during a French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

PARIS Olympique de Marseille were knocked out of the French League Cup when they lost 2-1 at Stade Rennais in the last 32 on Wednesday.

Visitors Marseille, fielding a largely second-string team, went ahead in the 19th minute thanks to Michy Batshuayi's strike but Rennes levelled on the hour through Anders Konradsen.

The Brittany side wrapped it up three minutes into stoppage time when Philipp Hosiner netted with a back heel.

It was the Ligue 1 leaders' second defeat in a row after they suffered a 1-0 loss at Olympique Lyonnais in the league last weekend.

