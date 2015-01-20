PARIS Ligue 1 leaders Olympique Lyonnais were knocked out of the French Cup 3-2 at Nantes on Tuesday with Vincent Bessat grabbing a hat-trick in the last-32 game on a night of upsets.

Bessat's fine volley two minutes from time stole the win after Nabil Fekir levelled for Lyon just before the hour mark.

Lyon's Ligue 1 top scorer Alexandre Lacazette had opened the scoring after five minutes only for winger Bessat to equalise and then give the hosts the lead midway through the first half.

Fourth division Quevilly, the amateur side who reached the final in 2012, reached the last 16 by beating top-flight Bastia 3-1 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after extra time.

Another amateur side, fourth tier Yzeure, also made the last 16 with a 2-0 victory against Ligue 2 Valenciennes.

On Wednesday, French champions Paris St Germain host Girondins Bordeaux in an all Ligue 1 clash while holders En Avant Guingamp take on second division visitors Chateauroux.

