PARIS Ligue 1 leaders Nice were knocked out of the League Cup in the last 16 when they lost 3-2 at Girondins de Bordeaux on Wednesday, while Monaco's awe-inspiring attacking form continued in a 7-0 demolition of Stade Rennais.

Monaco's Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as they reached the last eight while holders Paris St Germain, fielding a largely second-string side, beat Lille 3-1.

A Jaroslav Plasil goal and Gaetan Laborde's double were enough to see Bordeaux into the next round, while Alassane Plea and Mario Balotelli were on target for Nice at the Chabans Delmas stadium.

Czech playmaker Plasil opened the scoring in the 15th minute, beating Nice keeper Walter Benitez with a low angled shot after being set up by Brazilian Malcom's through ball.

Labord made it 2-0 seven minutes later after Jeremy Menez's shot was parried into his path by Benitez.

Nice striker Plea reduced the arrears three minutes before the interval, dribbling through the defence and finishing from close range after collecting a long pass from Balotelli.

Laborde, however, restored Bordeaux's two-goal lead 10 minutes into the second half when Benitez again parried a Menez attempt into his path.

Balotelli converted an 83rd-minute penalty to give the visitors hope but the Bordeaux defence held firm.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)