PARIS A brace of headers by Thiago Silva earned holders Paris St Germain a routine 2-0 home win against Metz and a place in the French League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

The skipper found the back of the net in each half as PSG joined Girondins de Bordeaux, who beat En Avant Guingamp 3-2 earlier on Wednesday, in the last four.

PSG will travel to Bordeaux in the semi-finals on Jan. 25. At the Parc des Princes, the hosts went ahead on 27 minutes when Silva headed home from Angel Di Maria’s corner kick.

The second goal was a carbon copy of the first, with the Brazil centre back again heading home from the Argentine’s corner in the 72nd minute. Bordeaux’s win was harder to secure as they fell behind after Sloan Privat’s goal in the 12th minute.

Francois Kamano quickly equalised before Gaetan Laborde struck twice, in the 36th and 64th minutes, to put the home side ahead. Nicolas Benezet netted a consolation goal two minutes from time. Monaco qualified on Tuesday with a 4-3 win on penalties at Ligue 2 side Sochaux after the game ended in a 1-1 draw, and Nancy advanced with a 2-0 win at Nantes. Monaco will host Nancy for a place in the final.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Rex Gowar)