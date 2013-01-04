PARIS Olympique Marseille forward Morgan Amalfitano has been ruled out of Sunday's French Cup last 64 home tie against second-tier Guingamp with a knee injury, coach Elie Baup said on Friday.

Amalfitano has added his name to a list of missing players with centre back Nicolas Nkoulou, right back Rod Fanni and forward Jordan Ayew all suspended for the game against the 2009 winners.

Record 10-times winners Marseille were already without midfielder Andre Ayew, who has suffered a minor foot problem.

The Ghanaian is to join his national team to prepare for this month's African Nations Cup as will Algerian recruit Foued Kadir, signed this week from Valenciennes.

