Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
PARIS Olympique Marseille forward Morgan Amalfitano has been ruled out of Sunday's French Cup last 64 home tie against second-tier Guingamp with a knee injury, coach Elie Baup said on Friday.
Amalfitano has added his name to a list of missing players with centre back Nicolas Nkoulou, right back Rod Fanni and forward Jordan Ayew all suspended for the game against the 2009 winners.
Record 10-times winners Marseille were already without midfielder Andre Ayew, who has suffered a minor foot problem.
The Ghanaian is to join his national team to prepare for this month's African Nations Cup as will Algerian recruit Foued Kadir, signed this week from Valenciennes.
(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alan Baldwin)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.