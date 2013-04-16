Paris Saint Germain's Javier Pastore celebrates after scoring a goal against Valencia during their Champions League match at Mestalla stadium in Valencia February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

PARIS Paris St Germain will be without influential midfielder Javier Pastore when they play Evian Thonon Gaillard away in the French Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.

Pastore has been ruled out with a thigh injury and holding midfielder Clement Chantome will miss the game with a muscle problem, Ancelotti told a news conference.

The French Cup quarter-finals start on Tuesday with Troyes hosting Nancy and St Etienne taking on Lorient.

Second division RC Lens entertain Girondins Bordeaux on Wednesday before PSG face Evian.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)