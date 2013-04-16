Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
PARIS Paris St Germain will be without influential midfielder Javier Pastore when they play Evian Thonon Gaillard away in the French Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.
Pastore has been ruled out with a thigh injury and holding midfielder Clement Chantome will miss the game with a muscle problem, Ancelotti told a news conference.
The French Cup quarter-finals start on Tuesday with Troyes hosting Nancy and St Etienne taking on Lorient.
Second division RC Lens entertain Girondins Bordeaux on Wednesday before PSG face Evian.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
Former world number 11 Shahar Peer, the most successful Israeli woman to play on the WTA Tour, announced her retirement because of injury on Tuesday.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.