PARIS Paris St Germain's French Cup tie against Stade Brest on Sunday has been postponed because of bad weather sweeping north west France, the French champions said on Saturday.

"Because of the bad weather in the Finistere department these last few days... the game against Brest initially scheduled at 1415 (1315 GMT) on Sunday has been postponed," PSG said on their website (www.psg.fr).

PSG earlier said they would be without Marco Verratti as the Italy midfielder had been suffering from a groin injury.

A new date for the match has yet to be confirmed.

