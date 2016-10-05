Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba needs to be given more time to demonstrate his quality in England as his hefty price tag has raised expectations to a very high level, France coach Didier Deschamps has said.

Pogba, who helped France reach the Euro 2016 final in July, has endured a mixed start at Old Trafford since making a world record 89 million pound move back to Manchester from Juventus in August.

Pogba was anonymous in last month's defeats to Manchester City and Feyenoord but scored his first goal for the club in an improved display in a 4-1 win over Leicester City before another lacklustre performance in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

"He has changed his club team and needs to find his bearing with his new team mates," Deschamps told reporters in France.

"With Paul, we always expect more. When he does something neutral, often it is not enough. He is someone we expect to make assists in every game... there is an expectation that is too large. Paul is okay in his own head. He knows what he wants."

Pogba won four Serie A titles and two Italian Cups during his time at Juventus.

