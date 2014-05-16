France's national soccer team coach Didier Deschamps leaves following a news conference after he named the 23-man squad for the World Cup in Brazil, in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS France coach Didier Deschamps sued the girlfriend of Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri on Friday for insulting him on Twitter.

Deschamps' lawyer told Reuters that his client had filed a legal complaint for "public insult" against Anara Atanes for messages she posted after Nasri was left out the French provisional World Cup squad.

Deschamps cited as reasons for not choosing Nasri that he was not performing well enough and that his behaviour could weaken team spirit during six weeks together at the tournament in Brazil.

"As he says himself, when he is not one of the starters he is not happy and I can assure you that it shows, that others in the group feel it," Deschamps told TF1 television.

Nasri, who missed the 2010 World Cup when former coach Raymond Domenech left him out of the squad, helped Manchester City win the Premier League title this month.

