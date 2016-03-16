Fired-up Mourinho renews battle with Conte's Chelsea
LONDON By the time Chelsea walk out at Old Trafford on Sunday their Premier League lead may again have been cut to a slender four points.
PARIS Following an 18-month injury layoff, former France international Abou Diaby is ready to play first-team football again with Olympique de Marseille.
The midfielder last played high level football in September 2014 in a League Cup game with his former club Arsenal. Before that, he had only managed 17 minutes since March 2013.
"All the lights are green, I am ready to play," Diaby, who played in a reserve game last Saturday with Marseille, told a news conference on Wednesday ahead of Friday's Ligue 1 game against Stade Rennais.
Diaby, who sustained no less than 42 injuries during his 2006-2015 stint at Arsenal, joined OM as a free agent last summer but has yet to play with the French club's first team.
"I went through a period during which I had to treat a lot of injuries," he explained.
"It's done, I have never been closer to a comeback. I've had no new injuries (since joining Marseille)."
MANAMA Fernando Alonso will miss this year's Monaco Grand Prix, the most glamorous race on the Formula One calendar, to compete in the Indianapolis 500 on the same weekend in May, McLaren said on Wednesday.