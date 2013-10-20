France's Patrice Evra controls the ball during the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Finland at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Patrice Evra's international career was in jeopardy once again when the France defender was summoned by French federation president Noel Le Graet and coach Didier Deschamps to explain himself after describing his critics as "bums".

"Following his remarks in an interview with (French TV show) Telefoot... Noel Le Graet and Didier Deschamps... have decided to ask Patrice Evra to come and explain some comments he made towards some TV pundits," the FFF said in a statement on its website (www.fff.fr).

In an interview with TV channel TF1 aired on Sunday, Evra called several TV commentators and pundits, including former France internationals Bixente Lizarazu and Luis Fernandez, "bums". He also said they were trying to "tarnish" his image.

"I am sorry that he made such remarks," Deschamps told Canal Plus on Sunday. "It's a slip-up."

Deschamps, however, hinted that he could be lenient.

"It's a problem of people," he said.

Whether the FFF will be too is another question.

Midfielder Samir Nasri was handed a three-match international ban for insulting a reporter at Euro 2012.

Lizarazu, speaking to French radio RTL, said: "What is his problem? In 2010, he got lost, and right now I have the feeling he's losing it again."

Evra, who was banned for five international games by the French federation after the 2010 World Cup farce when players went on strike, said both former players had unfairly criticised him.

"My public image is good. It's not these bums who will tarnish my image," the Manchester United full back said in the interview.

"I'm not arrogant. It's the truth, those people will never have my honours, they have never won anything.

"People who see me in the streets are very kind with me. It's only a few commentators.

"I have been told that Luis Fernandez (was speaking ill of me)... In 2008, I gave him a tour of Old Trafford and he was like he was at Euro Disney.

"When he got the PSG keys, apart from sucking Chupa Chups (lollipops) and dancing Macarena by the pitch, I don't know what he's achieved," Evra added.

Fernandez, a Euro 1984 winner with France, led Paris St Germain to the 1996 Cup Winners Cup title in his first coaching spell at his former club.

Evra then lashed out at 1998 World Cup winner and former left back Lizarazu, who also won the Euro 2000 title with France and is now a television pundit.

"Lizarazu, I don't know what he has against me," said Evra. "I was twice voted the best left back in the world and four times the best left back in the Premier League. I don't know if he was ever voted the best left back in the world.

"He is the only player who did not shake my hand when I got my first cap with France.

"How do you want me to talk to these people? Those people, they take the Eurostar and you don't know who they are anymore," he added.

"Since the 2010 World Cup, I've played countless matches with France and was never booed. They must stop lying to the people. They are the problem."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon and Toby Davis)