PARIS Monaco's Colombia striker Radamel Falcao has recovered from a thigh problem after a three-week injury layoff, the Ligue 1 club's coach Claudio Ranieri said on Wednesday.

"Falcao has trained normally this morning. He has recovered well but he had not trained for a month," Ranieri told a news conference ahead of Friday's game at home to Valenciennes.

Falcao, who has nine goals from 14 league games this season, suffered the injury in Monaco's 1-0 win at Nantes on November 24.

The principality club are in second spot with 41 points from 18 games, two points behind French champions Paris St Germain.

