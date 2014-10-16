France's national soccer team defender William Gallas controls the ball during a training session at Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Former France defender William Gallas has announced his retirement, bringing to an end a decorated 19-year professional career, he said on Thursday.

"You tell yourself you can always continue but I think that today I can't," the 37-year-old centre back told TV channel L'Equipe 21 in an interview to be aired later on Thursday.

Gallas, who started his professional career at Caen in 1995, won 84 caps for France and scored five goals, including the controversial strike in Les Bleus's 2-1 playoff win against Ireland that earned the side a 2010 World Cup berth.

Gallas poked the home from close range after being set up by Thiery Henry, who had clearly handled the ball to prevent it from going out of play. He also played the 2006 World Cup final which France lost on penalties to Italy.

After playing for Olympique Marseille from 1997-2001, Gallas left for Chelsea, where he won back-to-back Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006. He moved to Arsenal in 2006 before joining another North London club, Tottenham Hotspur, in 2010.

Last October, Gallas signed a one-year deal with Perth Glory in Australia's A-League.

