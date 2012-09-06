Arsenal's Olivier Giroud reacts following a missed goal-scoring opportunity during their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Emirates Stadium in London August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

HELSINKI Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has been ruled out of France's opening World Cup qualifier in Finland on Friday because of muscle pain, coach Didier Deschamps said.

Deschamps did not elaborate on the injury but said the frontman may be fit for Tuesday's group I match against Belarus in Paris.

"He is going to work aside so he can be fit for the next game," Deschamps told a news conference on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Giroud, who left Ligue 1 champions Montpellier to join Arsenal during the close season, paired with Karim Benzema in a goalless friendly against Uruguay last month had been expected to start against Finland.

