PARIS France international Yoann Gourcuff is set to return to competition with his new club Stade Rennais after a 10-month injury layoff.

"He is ready," Olivier Fichez, a doctor who has been attending to the gifted but injury-prone playmaker for years, was quoted as saying in sports daily L'Equipe on Thursday.

"The (foot) fracture is almost completely consolidated."

Gourcuff, 29, has not played competitive football since March last year with Olympique Lyonnais.

He joined Rennes as a free agent during the close season.

Gourcuff won the last of his 31 caps for France against Uruguay in 2013.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)