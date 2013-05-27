Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
PARIS Olympique Lyon midfielder Clement Grenier was called into the France squad for next month's friendies in Uruguay and Brazil due to doubts over Samir Nasri's fitness, the French federation said on Monday.
"Because of doubts on Samir Nasri's health after Manchester City's two games in the United States, Didier Deschamps has called up Clement Grenier," the FFF said in a statement.
The FFF also said that Girondins Bordeaux fullback Benoit Tremoulinas had been called up to make up for the absence of Gael Clichy who has been suffering from a groin injury.
France, who play Uruguay on June 5 and Brazil on June 9, did not elaborate on Nasri's condition.
City played Premier League rivals Chelsea twice in the U.S. last week, winning 4-3 and 5-3.
The uncapped Grenier scored with a 35-metre free kick as Lyon secured third place in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Stade Rennes in Sunday's final round of matches.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON British anti-doping authorities condemned the leaking of information "which only serves to fuel rumour and innuendo" on Saturday after the latest media report surrounding athlete Mo Farah and his American coach Alberto Salazar.
Liverpool put their recent troubles behind them, showing touches of their best early-season vibrancy to overcame Arsenal 3-1 at a jubilant Anfield and leapfrog the Gunners into third place in the Premier League on Saturday.