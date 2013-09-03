Olympique Lyon's Clement Grenier celebrates after scoring against Stade Rennais during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

PARIS Midfielder Clement Grenier has pulled out of the France squad before Friday's World Cup Group I qualifier against Georgia because of a left thigh injury, the French federation (FFF) said on Tuesday.

"Clement Grenier...has not recovered enough from the hamstring problem he suffered in the (Champions League playoff) game against Real Sociedad with his club Olympique Lyonnais," the FFF said on their website.

Coach Didier Deschamps called up Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Maxime Gonalons, who has six caps, on Monday to replace injured Etienne Capoue and because of the uncertainty over Grenier's fitness.

France, who trail leaders Spain by one point, visit Georgia on Friday and Belarus four days later. They host Finland for the final match next month.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by John Mehaffey)