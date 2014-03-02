Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
PARIS Midfielder Josuha Guilavogui has been called up for France's home friendly against Netherlands on Wednesday after Rio Mavuba pulled out through injury, the French soccer Federation (FFF) said on Sunday.
Rio Mavuba had to be replaced after 31 minutes of Lille's 3-2 victory at Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Sunday because of a hamstring injury.
The 23-year-old Guilavogui, who has five caps, joined St Etienne on loan from Atletico Madrid in January, six months after he left Les Verts for the Spanish club, hoping to make France's squad for the World Cup.
France host Netherlands, who will also be at this year's World Cup finals in Brazil, at the Stade de France.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).