PARIS Midfielder Josuha Guilavogui has been called up for France's home friendly against Netherlands on Wednesday after Rio Mavuba pulled out through injury, the French soccer Federation (FFF) said on Sunday.

Rio Mavuba had to be replaced after 31 minutes of Lille's 3-2 victory at Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Sunday because of a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old Guilavogui, who has five caps, joined St Etienne on loan from Atletico Madrid in January, six months after he left Les Verts for the Spanish club, hoping to make France's squad for the World Cup.

France host Netherlands, who will also be at this year's World Cup finals in Brazil, at the Stade de France.

