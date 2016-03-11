File photograph shows Arsenal's Thierry Henry reacting after their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland in Sunderland, northern England February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

LONDON World Cup-winning striker and France's all-time record goalscorer Thierry Henry has moved closer to a first foray into management after completing his UEFA A licence coaching course.

The 38-year-old former Arsenal and Barcelona forward completed the course with the Welsh Football Association (FAW) and is now eligible to coach academy sides and those outside the top flight of domestic European leagues.

"Massive thank you to Osian Roberts #Osh, @welshfootballtrust and the Arsenal Academy for assisting me to pass my UEFA A Licence coaching badge #proudday," Henry posted on his Instagram account on Thursday.

Henry has previously said he wanted to manage Arsenal but the club's all-time record goalscorer, who retired in 2014 after a stint with New York Red Bulls, would need to complete the final course, the UEFA Pro Licence, to manage the Gunners.

Henry's former France team mate Zinedine Zidane completed the Pro Licence last year and was quickly installed as head coach at Spanish giants Real Madrid in January.

