LONDON Former France and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry announced his retirement on Tuesday at the age of 37. Following is reaction to the news from around the football world.

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas

"Sad to see the end to the career of one of the best players I've ever played with. A true legend @thierryhenry! ;-)"

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil

"Once you enchanted all of us - now I can only say: Thanks for everything! @ThierryHenry #ArsenalLegend."

Tottenham goalkeeper Brad Friedel

"@ThierryHenry congratulations on an amazing career...one of the best I've faced over the last 23 years! Good luck with your next adventure!"

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott

"A true inspiration to me in my career. Thank you @ThierryHenry & good luck in your new path."

Former England striker Gary Lineker

@Congratulations to @ThierryHenry on a truly wonderful career. One of the great footballers of our time and a top bloke. Bonne chance."

Arsenal forward Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

"Was an honour to have played alongside this man! My idol and a big inspiration to my career... #KingHenry."

Stoke City and former Barcelona midfielder Bojan Krkic

"You've been a very special person in one of the most wonderful stages of my life. An example of professional & person.A LEGEND. Thanks Titi!"

Thierry Henry

"Overwhelmed by all your messages and support. Thank you to all."

