Sweden soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R), surrounded by security guards, leaves the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital after his medical examination in Paris July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Big-spending Paris St Germain aim to dominate Ligue 1 this season and showed their intent by signing Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic from AC Milan on a three-year deal on Wednesday.

"Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 30, has been transferred from AC Milan and signed a three-year deal in favour of Paris Saint-Germain," PSG said on their website (www.psg.fr).

The club did not give any financial details of the deal but French media estimated the transfer fee of just over 15.67 million pounds ($24.53 million) .

"I want to thank PSG because they made something impossible possible. It's a big step in my career. Another dream come true," Ibrahimovic told reporters at the Parc des Princes.

"This is a very interesting project. I had no doubts about it when Paris contacted my manager. Everything was clear in my head. I want to be part of this history. I'm sure we'll write this history. I'm here for winning."

With a team featuring Ibrahimovic they are now expected to set the pace in the French league having spent over 100 million euros on players during the close season.

Brazil's 27-year-old centre back Thiago Silva, rated as one of the best defenders in the world, also signed for PSG last week after leaving Milan for an estimated 40-45 million euros.

Ibrahimovic also joins Argentine forward Ezequiel Lavezzi, who signed for PSG earlier this month, as the club from the capital seek to play a major role in Europe this term.

Qatar-backed PSG finished second in Ligue 1 last season and will play in the Champions League.

"Sure he will add big value for PSG and for the French league," said PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi. "We'll be more competitive in the Champions League as well.

"A lot of media were asking us why we hadn't yet got a superstar. Now, we have one. It will be a very exciting season."

VERRATTI JOINS

Earlier on Wednesday PSG announced the signing of Italy's promising Under-21 midfielder Marco Verratti, 19, from Pescara who has been likened to Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

"It's a very flattering comparison. He's one of the best midfielders in the world. I'll try to walk in his prestigious tracks," Verratti told reporters.

"My future team mates are some big champions I used to watch on TV," he added. "Now I'll play with them. I'm really proud. I have everything to prove. I want to grow up here."

French media reported that the Italian youngster, who has signed a five-year contract, had cost a fee of 11 million euros.

Last term, PSG signed Argentine playmaker Javier Pastore as well as defender Alex and midfielder Thiago Motta but they failed in attempts to bring in David Beckham or Carlos Tevez.

Asked about his reasons for leaving Milan, former Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan and Ajax Amsterdam forward Ibrahimovic said: "I think nobody in Milan influenced me. This my decision. It's a new chapter in my life."

"I'm here today. Maybe this will be my final contract but who knows. I want to leave something behind me."

"It's true I don't know that much about Ligue 1 but Ligue 1 knows who I am," he said with a big smile.

"It's like a dream team. I'm going to play with some of the best players of the world. I believe in this project."

PSG will hope new coach Carlo Ancelotti's proven record of managing star-studded teams will rapidly bear fruit in Ligue 1, which looks set to be more unbalanced than in previous years.

In contrast to PSG's spending spree, 2010/11 champions Lille have spent about 10 million euros on France playmaker Marvin Martin from Sochaux after selling Eden Hazard to Chelsea. ($1 = 0.8154 euros)

