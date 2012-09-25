UCI lax on TUE use, says Boardman
LONDON Cycling chiefs must do more to erase suspicion over Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), according to Britain's former Olympic champion and Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman.
PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic will become the first player since Jean-Pierre Papin to score at least 30 goals in a French league season, the former France striker predicted on Tuesday.
Sweden's Ibrahimovic, who joined Paris St Germain from AC Milan during the close season, has already netted seven goals in the opening six rounds of matches and is on course to break the 30-goal barrier Papin was the last to reach in 1990.
"He is impressive. I think he will beat my record of 30 goals in one season," Papin, who reached the tally when playing for Olympique Marseille, told French daily Le Parisien.
Papin, who scored 30 goals in 54 caps with France, believes however that Ibrahimovic will fall short of the French professional-era record of Josip Skoblar, who netted 44 goals in the 1970/71 season for Marseille.
ROME Juventus forward Paulo Dybala netted twice against his former club Palermo in a 4-1 home win on Friday that took the champions 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, with Claudio Marchisio and Gonzalo Higuain also on the scoresheet.
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".