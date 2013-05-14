Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Valenciennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) - RTXZBU9

PARIS Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the top marksman in Ligue 1, hinted on Tuesday that he would still be a Paris St Germain player next season.

"It's true that a lot of people are asking me that question, about my future," Ibrahimovic, who scored 27 goals in Ligue 1 this season to help PSG clinch their first French league title since 1994, told the club's website (www.psg.fr).

"But I still have two years left on my contract here in Paris and the club continues to build and get bigger and bigger. Personally, I feel part of this process.

"I hope the club continues to develop and strive towards its hopes and dreams. I think I will continue to be part of this project."

Ibrahimovic, who joined from AC Milan last summer, also helped PSG reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

There has been a lot of speculation around PSG's top names, with coach Carlo Ancelotti being rumoured to be about to join Real Madrid.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)