Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring the third goal for the team during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Brest at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was named Ligue 1's player of the season on Sunday.

The Sweden striker scored 29 goals, the highest total since Jean-Pierre Papin netted 30 in 1989-90, and beat team mates Thiago Silva and Blaise Matuidi as well as St Etienne's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a vote by Ligue 1 players and coaches.

Bastia midfielder Florian Thauvin was voted the top prospect with St Etienne's Christophe Galtier and PSG's Carlo Ancelotti tied for coach of the season.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Josh Reich)