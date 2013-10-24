Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) celebrates after scoring against Anderlecht during their Champions League soccer match at Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic escaped a ban on Thursday for mimicking pointing a gun at the opposition bench in a Ligue 1 game against Toulouse last month.

The Sweden striker made the gesture when he was replaced during the match on September 28 but rather than a ban, a disciplinary hearing on Thursday simply reminded him of his future conduct.

French champions PSG, who are top of the Ligue 1 standings with 24 points from 10 games, travel to St Etienne on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic, who has scored five league goals this season, has been in terrific form lately, netting four in Wednesday's 5-0 away demolition of Anderlecht in the Champions League.

