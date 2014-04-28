Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic attends the French Ligue 1 soccer match against Stade de Reims at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to return from injury for Paris St Germain's next Ligue 1 game against Stade Rennes, club doctor Eric Rolland said on Monday.

"He has resumed running and there is a 90 per cent chance that he will be at the coach's disposal in 10 days," Rolland told French sports daily L'Equipe.

Sweden striker Ibrahimovic, has scored 25 goals from 30 league appearances this season, has been out of action for almost four weeks since he sustained a thigh injury in PSG's Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Parc des Princes.

Without him, PSG won the League Cup final, but they lost two matches and have been unable to wrap up the Ligue 1 title after being held to a 1-1 draw at lowly Sochaux on Sunday.

They would claim their second consecutive league title in the next round of matches on May 7 if they beat Rennes at home or do at least as well as second-placed Monaco who take on En Avant Guingamp.

PSG have 83 points with three matches left to Monaco's 75.

